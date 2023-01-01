Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs ROG Strix SCAR 16

59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 175% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.9 vs 158.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
400 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +175%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 150 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 8 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +285%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

