59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (158.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 39.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 90 / 150 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 48 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.9 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
