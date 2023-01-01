Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
- Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- Provides 175% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 400 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (146.3 vs 158.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
|355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
|Area
|1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 150 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10189
18357
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1977
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15075
26975
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.4
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
