NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (146.3 vs 158.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
|355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|0.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 150 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|850 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1620
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|5.8 x 9.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
