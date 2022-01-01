Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
VS
45 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
  • Can run popular games at about 192-262% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
vs
Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~81.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 / 150 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

