You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) Can run popular games at about 192-262% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm

15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~81.2% Side bezels 6 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) +60% 400 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 / 150 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) +349% 6.42 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.