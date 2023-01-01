You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 84% sharper screen – 234 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

84% sharper screen – 234 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (112.7 vs 158.2 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (112.7 vs 158.2 square inches) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm

15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~83.9% Side bezels 6 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 Size 17.3 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1315:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 21 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) 400 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:47 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 90 / 150 W 150 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 420 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1222 MHz GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) 6.42 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +18% 7.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 7.8 x 5.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.