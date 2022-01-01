You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 96 against 76 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (138.1 vs 158.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm

15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~83.3% Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) 400 nits Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 / 150 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 95 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1215 MHz GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) 6.42 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +87% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.