Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 96 against 76 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (138.1 vs 158.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
vs
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches		 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~83.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 150 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
4. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or Precision 7770
5. Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
6. Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский