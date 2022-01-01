You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK Apple M1 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 92 against 49.9 watt-hours

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

24% sharper screen – 282 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 99.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +10% 440 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 90-110 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +454% 14.4 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 77.9 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.