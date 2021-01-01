ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 92 against 70 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 440 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.1 vs 139 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|67 / 96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|712 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90-110 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
