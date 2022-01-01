You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 2029-2767% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 92 against 83.6 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

28% sharper screen – 282 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~81.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 440 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +14% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 90-110 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 3 GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +3689% 14.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 0.6 mm Touchpad Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.