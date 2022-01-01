Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

66 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
51 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 2029-2767% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 92 against 83.6 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • 28% sharper screen – 282 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-110 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 3
GPU performance
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +3689%
14.4 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
