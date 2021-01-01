Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 10980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 219-299% higher FPS
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • 25% sharper screen – 282 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 100 against 92 watt-hours
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~84.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97% 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

