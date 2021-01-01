ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 219-299% higher FPS
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- 25% sharper screen – 282 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 100 against 92 watt-hours
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97%
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|359 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7519
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1