You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i9 12900H GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~73.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 54.2 dB 39.9 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.6% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 440 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 90-110 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +4% 14.4 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.