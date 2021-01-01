Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 – what's better?

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (139 vs 149.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches) 268 mm (10.55 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 2.09 mm (0.08 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~69.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 280 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

