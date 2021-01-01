Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 50% sharper screen – 282 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 97% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

