ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 280-382% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 440 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.2 dB
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.6%
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|99.9%
|Response time
|2 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|712 gramm
|446 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10362
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90-110 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
2.365 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
