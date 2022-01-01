You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 280-382% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 440 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB 48.3 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 99.6% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.9% Response time 2 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 440 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +36% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 90-110 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +509% 14.4 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 77.9 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.