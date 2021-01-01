Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or VivoBook S14 M433 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs VivoBook S14 M433

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 10980HK
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and VivoBook S14 M433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 92 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 76% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
VivoBook S14 M433

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~78.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS -
Memory size 8 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 5120 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

