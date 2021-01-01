ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs VivoBook S15 S532
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~119%) battery – 92 against 42 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 76% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.2 vs 139 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7519
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3693
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
