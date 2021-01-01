Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs ZenBook 14 UX435

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i9 10980HK
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (98.4 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~85.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97% -
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

