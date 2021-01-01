ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs ZenBook 14 UX435
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (98.4 vs 139 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|897:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97%
|-
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|58 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7519
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ZenBook 14 UX435 +5%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3693
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
