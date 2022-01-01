Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

66 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 507-691% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
  • 16% sharper screen – 282 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.6 vs 139 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 440 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-110 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
4. Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
6. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
7. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский