ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 16% sharper screen – 282 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (102.3 vs 139 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.2 dB
|38 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Max. brightness
440 nits
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|712 gramm
|407 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10362
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90-110 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1