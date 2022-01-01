Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

66 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 660-900% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 16% sharper screen – 282 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.6 vs 139 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-110 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 77.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
