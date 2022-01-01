You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 660-900% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

16% sharper screen – 282 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.6 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +10% 440 nits ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 90-110 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 7 GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +1200% 14.4 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.