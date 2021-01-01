Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Flip 15 OLED UX564

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 303-413% higher FPS
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 96 against 92 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.9 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~82%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 or ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
3. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
4. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский