You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 96 against 92 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 440 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~79.7% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 440 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +25% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 90-110 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 5120 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +100% 14.4 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.