ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 96 against 92 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 440 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|712 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7745
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1443
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12447
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90-110 W
|35-50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
7.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.35 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1