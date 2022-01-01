Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

72 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
64 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 96 against 92 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 440 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-110 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 77.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
