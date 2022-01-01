Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 62% sharper screen – 255 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (96.9 vs 113.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches		 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~73.8%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 9.1 mm
Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.7 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 16800:1 1060:1
sRGB color space 100% 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile 97.8% 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 40.7%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz -
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
1.46 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A514-54) +93%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
