Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 48 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (96.9 vs 141 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
|363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm
14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~73.7%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41.7 dB
|38.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|16800:1
|1908:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|57.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.8%
|39.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|38%
|Response time
|1 ms
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|222 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
1018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7218
3831
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1427
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9379
4741
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|70.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
