You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Display has support for touch input

81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (96.9 vs 141 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~73.7% Side bezels 5.1 mm 9 mm Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.7 dB 38.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 16800:1 1908:1 sRGB color space 100% 57.3% Adobe RGB profile 97.8% 39.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 38% Response time 1 ms 32 ms Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +140% 600 nits Aspire 5 (A515-45) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-45) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.5 dB 70.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.