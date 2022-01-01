Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
- Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 48 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 155% sharper screen – 255 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (96.9 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41.7 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|16800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|222 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7218
2573
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1427
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9379
2569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
