Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 255 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.9 vs 104.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~80.1%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 16800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 97.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4%
1.46 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

