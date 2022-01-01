Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 67 against 57 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.9 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
|312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41.7 dB
|40.3 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|16800:1
|13414:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.8%
|97.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|98%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|222 gramm
|364 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-71) +12%
1565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-71) +13%
8176
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9681
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|84 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
