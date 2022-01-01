You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 67 against 57 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.9 vs 103.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.7 dB 40.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 255 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 16800:1 13414:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.6% Adobe RGB profile 97.8% 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 98% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +38% 550 nits Swift 3 (SF314-71) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm 364 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +74% 1.46 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-71) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.5 dB 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

