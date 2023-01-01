You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.9 vs 107.1 square inches)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.9 vs 107.1 square inches) Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 201-275% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 201-275% higher FPS Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.7 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 16800:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 222 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1344 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +366% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.