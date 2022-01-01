Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (96.9 vs 136.7 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 141-192% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 100 against 67 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.7 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 16800:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97.8% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 99.1%
Response time 1 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
1.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +256%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

