Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.9 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 375-511% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Pink
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.7 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|16800:1
|1041:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.8%
|86.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|98.5%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|222 gramm
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1609
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15277
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|64
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS
11.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2