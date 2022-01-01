You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Radeon 660M - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.9 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 375-511% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.7 dB 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 255 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 16800:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 97.8% 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 98.5% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +38% 550 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +681% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.5 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.