Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Radeon 660M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.9 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 375-511% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.7 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 16800:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 97.8% 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 98.5%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
2. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
3. HP ENVY 13 and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
4. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
9. Dell Alienware x14 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
10. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский