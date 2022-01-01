You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.9 vs 110 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~80% Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.4 mm Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.7 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 255 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 16800:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 550 nits Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.