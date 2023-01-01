Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.1%
|85.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.6%
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|219 grams
|172 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7775
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1636
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7817
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
