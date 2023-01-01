Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 63 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 44.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 96.1% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4%
Response time 1 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 219 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

