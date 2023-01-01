Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 63 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.1%
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.4%
|Response time
|1 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|219 grams
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8197
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1636
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|1 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
