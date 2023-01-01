Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
VS
69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.3 vs 107.1 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 40.1 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~13% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3%
Response time 1 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 228 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.1 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304):
    - The SSD can be either PCIe 4.0 or 3.0 version.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

