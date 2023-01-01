Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.3 vs 107.1 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm

11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) 40.1 dB 49.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2 Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 13% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 228 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.1 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304): - The SSD can be either PCIe 4.0 or 3.0 version.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.