You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.3 vs 107.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm

11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.4 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 255 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) 550 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 219 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.