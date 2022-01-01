Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook S UX393 or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

55 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 42% sharper screen – 285 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook S UX393
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 306 x 224 x 15.7 mm
12.05 x 8.82 x 0.62 inches		 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm
11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.9 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 285 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 3300 x 2200 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ZenBook S UX393
1.41 TFLOPS
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
2. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
3. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
4. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Flip S13 OLED UX371
5. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Flip 13 UX363
6. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский