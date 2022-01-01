You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

42% sharper screen – 285 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 306 x 224 x 15.7 mm

12.05 x 8.82 x 0.62 inches 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm

11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77% Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 150° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 3300 x 2200 2256 x 1504 Size 13.9 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 285 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 3300 x 2200 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ZenBook S UX393 500 nits Spin 5 (SP513-55N) n/a

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ZenBook S UX393 1.41 TFLOPS Spin 5 (SP513-55N) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.