Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook S UX393 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

55 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
VS
48 out of 100
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook S UX393
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 306 x 224 x 15.7 mm
12.05 x 8.82 x 0.62 inches		 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display

Size 13.9 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 285 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3300 x 2200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 932:1
sRGB color space - 62.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 41.6%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
ZenBook S UX393 +100%
500 nits
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
ZenBook S UX393
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +80%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 vs ZenBook S UX393
2. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs ZenBook S UX393
3. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ZenBook S UX393
4. ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs ZenBook S UX393
5. ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs ZenBook S UX393
6. Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
7. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
8. ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
9. ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский