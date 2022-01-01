ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306 x 224 x 15.7 mm
12.05 x 8.82 x 0.62 inches
|324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|150°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|42.3 dB
Display
|Size
|13.9 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|285 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3300 x 2200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|932:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|41.6%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZenBook S UX393 +8%
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook S UX393 +77%
4297
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1332
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook S UX393 +100%
4916
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1