You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 306 x 224 x 15.7 mm

12.05 x 8.82 x 0.62 inches 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.8% Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 150° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display 3300 x 2200 1920 x 1080 Size 13.9 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 285 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3300 x 2200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 932:1 sRGB color space - 62.1% Adobe RGB profile - 43% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 41.6% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness ZenBook S UX393 +100% 500 nits VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR4 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance ZenBook S UX393 1.41 TFLOPS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +80% 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

