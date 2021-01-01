Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook S UX393 or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

60 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Display 3300 x 2200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 285 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook S UX393
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 306 mm (12.05 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 15.7 mm (0.62 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~86.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.9 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 285 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3300 x 2200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ZenBook S UX393
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

