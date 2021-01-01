Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook S UX393 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook S UX393 vs Flip 15 OLED UX564

ASUS ZenBook S UX393
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Display 3300 x 2200
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 102% sharper screen – 285 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106.2 vs 126.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 96 against 67 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook S UX393
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 306 mm (12.05 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 15.7 mm (0.62 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.9 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 285 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3300 x 2200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

