Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (143.7 vs 154.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.5%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|895 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|89.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1408
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
