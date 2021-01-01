Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R3 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Dell Alienware m15 R3
VS
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (114.1 vs 154.1 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R3
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 20.5 mm (0.81 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.5% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 99.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 77%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R3
300 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +10%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 / 180 / 240 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 895 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 89.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

