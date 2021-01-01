Alienware m15 R3 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.5 vs 154.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.5% ~82.3% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 99.2% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 66.6% Response time 7 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R3 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 130 / 180 / 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 895 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 1408 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Alienware m15 R3 +229% 4.632 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 89.5 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.6 x 6.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.