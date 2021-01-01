Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.5 vs 154.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.5%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|66.6%
|Response time
|7 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|895 gramm
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1198
Swift 3 SF316-51 +16%
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4099
Swift 3 SF316-51 +14%
4658
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1174
Swift 3 SF316-51 +18%
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5153
Swift 3 SF316-51 +5%
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89.5 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
