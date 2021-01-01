Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (154.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 135-184% higher FPS
- Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
|Area
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.5%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|895 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|89.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.9 mm
|Size
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
8572
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
5021
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1408
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1