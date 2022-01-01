You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (154.1 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) - Dimensions 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches Area 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.5% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 50 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 99.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R3 300 nits ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 130 / 180 / 240 W 100 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 895 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Alienware m15 R3 4.632 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) +198% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x4W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 89.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.6 x 6.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.