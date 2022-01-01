Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R3 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

55 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (154.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R3
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) -
Dimensions 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 50 dB 39.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 99.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 130 / 180 / 240 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 895 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R3
4.632 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) +198%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 89.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

