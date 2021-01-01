Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (133.8 vs 154.1 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.5%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|140 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|895 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R3 +11%
1276
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4667
ROG Zephyrus M16 +38%
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
ROG Zephyrus M16 +25%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2209
ROG Zephyrus M16 +139%
5274
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60-75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|89.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
