Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

63 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142.4 vs 154.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R3
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 20.5 mm (0.81 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.5% ~73%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 789:1
sRGB color space 99.2% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 41.9%
Response time 7 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R3 +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 / 180 / 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 895 gramm 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R3 +7%
4.632 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89.5 dB 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 6.0 cm 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

