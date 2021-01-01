Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R4 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 86 against 48 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.4 vs 154.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R4
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~77.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 52 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

