Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 86 against 57 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (143.7 vs 154.4 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R4
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 135 W

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

