Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 86 against 57 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (143.7 vs 154.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R4
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1119:1 1480:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 53%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R4 +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
